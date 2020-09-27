Kildare Property Watch: Family living in Maynooth for €475,000

A substantial semi-detached home at 14 The Green, Moyglare Hall, Maynooth is on the market with Coonan Property with a guide price of €475,000.

The residence extends to over 1,800 sq ft.

The home is in showhouse condition inside and out, according to the selling agent, which means it is in walk-in condition for a potential purchaser.

The interior comprises a main hallway, a spacious sitting room leading into a large open plan kitchen–dining–living area.

A ground floor WC completes the downstairs.

Upstairs, the house’s first and second levels offer generously proportioned room sizes, as this house was originally a five-bedroom, before its reconfiguration as a four-bed with office space. This is an energy efficient home, with a B2 BER rating.

The extra-wide side entrance with a shed leads to an attractive, low maintenance rear garden with lawn and Indian sandstone patio area.

Moyglare Hall is located just a short stroll from Maynooth, and GAA club, with primary and secondary schools are due to open close by.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 6286128 or email mickw@coonan.com.