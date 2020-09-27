Kildare Property Watch: Forty-eight acres of land for sale at Fortbarrington, Athy

Following the recent high-profile sale of 76 acres in Athy which achieved almost €20,000 per acre, Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market another plot of 48 acres located less than 1km away.

This property is located 1.5km from Athy in the townland of Fortbarrington and is easily accessible to a range of locations, being less than 10 minutes’ drive from the M9 motorway.

Once the Athy Outer Relief road is completed (2022) accessibility will be further improved from this side of the town.

The entire property extends to circa 19.42 hectares (48 acres). It is all in one division with access off the existing road. The land is currently in grass with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. Under the Soils of County Kildare, they are classified as ‘Fontstown Series’ which are top quality suitable for any number of uses.

There are lovely views over the surrounding countryside and the land would be ideal for the construction of a residence/yard, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The agents are guiding a figure of €600,000 for the property, which is for sale by public auction on Friday, October 16, at 3pm on the lands. Contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 for more information..