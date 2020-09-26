Online auction of antique furniture, fine art and more this Saturday

An impressive catalogued online auction of antique furniture, fine art and collectables, will be on offer this Saturday, September 26, at 12 midday.

Auctioneers Reilly’s Auctions is a long-established and renowned antique showrooms and auction rooms with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, which has been trading for over 50 years.

This forthcoming auction is their second since the Covid-19 lockdown and there are over 370 quality lots on offer.

Some of these include 19C gilt overmantle mirrors, a Victorian grandfather clock, an early Vict Mah Irish library table, 19C five-branch gilt candelabras converted, Vic Gilt Double End Stool, Late Vict inlaid Mah butterfly couch, a large selection of paintings, sideboards, work boxes, desks, Canterburys, games tables, centre tables, clocks, console tables, chests of drawers, dressing tables, Royal Doulton, Masons Mandalay, jewellery, Waterford Crystal, Moorcroft, silver, rugs, objects d’art, etc.

A public viewing is on the morning of the sale from 9am.

Social distancing rules must be adhered to during the viewings, according to Reilly’s.

“Please bring your own pen and print own catalogue. In addition to our normal Covid protocols, we would also like to respectfully remind our customers that we have introduced the mandatory wearing of face coverings.”

Bidding will be conducted in five ways.

1. Leaving absentee bids online.

2. Filling out the absentee bid form while viewing the auction in person.

3. Telephoning or emailing Reilly’s Antiques with your absentee bids on 045 868650 or info@reillysantiques.ie

4. Arranging a telephone bid with Reilly’s Antiques by phoning 045 868650.

5.Bidding in real time via the saleroom.

Get in touch

Telephone: 045 868650/ 087-2226814

www.reillysantiques.ie

info@reillysantiques.ie View catalogue online and bid online at www.the-saleroom.com

Showrooms are also open for daily sales on Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday 10am to 5pm and every Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.