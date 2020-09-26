Kildare Property Watch: Eighty acres of farmland on market at Narraghmore

An eighty acre farm at Narraghmore is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

The property is located in the townland of Battlemount, close to Athy (12km), Kilcullen (20km), Newbridge / The Curragh (25km) and the M9 (7km).

It is accessed via a series of very good quality roads and has extensive frontage. There are superb views from the lands towards the Wicklow Mountains.

The property is ideal for any number of uses including dairy, equestrian or tillage, and it is being offered for sale in lots:

Lot 1: 33.5 acres of top-quality land in five divisions, currently in grass with over 600 metres frontage onto the local road. There are natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout and the site would be ideal for the construction of a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

Lot 2: 46.5 acres in six divisions with a traditional farmyard, derelict cottage and 400 metres of frontage onto the local road. The land is all in grass in good sized fields with mature timber and plenty of shelter.

Lot 3: The entire.

Jordan’s are guiding a figure of €12,000 per acre for the property, which is for sale by public auction on Friday, October 23, at 3pm on the lands.

According to selling agent Clive Kavanagh, “we expect strong interest in the farm as it is in a good location, has been very well minded and there is great potential for someone to expand the yard and perhaps construct a new residence.”

If you require further information, please contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.