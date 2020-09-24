Gardaí believe missing Kildare teenager may be in the UK

Gardaí are renewing their appeals to the public to assist in tracing the whereabouts of Julien Reid who is missing from the Castledermot area of Co Kildare since September 8.

Julien is 15 years of age and is described as 5ft 4 in height, with strawberry blonde hair, of slight build with blue eyes.

Gardaí said it is thought that Julien may have travelled to the United Kingdom.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.