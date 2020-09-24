Green light for 152 apartments near Kildare Co Council HQ in Naas

Permission has been granted for an apartment block complex rising to five storeys comprising 152 new homes in Naas.

An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has approved a Strategic Housing Development application for nine blocks on a 2.1 hectare (5.25ac) site at Devoy Quarter, behind Kildare Co Council's Áras Chill Dara HQ.

The €33m development by Maynooth-based developer Randelswood Holdings Ltd will consist of 54 one-bed, 73 two-bed, and 25 three-bed apartments, ranging between three and five storeys.

There will also be a single storey crèche with outdoor play areas and capacity for up to 36 children to be built on-site, as well as a community building on site.

All apartments will have their own private balconies or terraces.

The development will also provide 175 car parking spaces, six motorcycle spaces and 190 bicycle spaces.

It will have two new vehicle entrances off Devoy Road, and four pedestrian access points.

The area is named after the former Devoy Barracks which housed the Irish Army Apprentice School until it closed in 1998.