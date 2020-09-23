Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 23

The death has occurred of Helen Noonan (née Cullen)

Mansfield Grove & Late of Stanhope St., Athy, Kildare



Wife of the Late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving children Clare, Mike, Carmel, Marie and Catherine, brothers Aidan and Maurice , son-in-law Rod, daughter-in-law Nina, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family repose will take place in Rigney's Funeral Home , Athy between 8pm and 9pm this evening (Wednesday).

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. (restricted to 93 people).

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed see www.parishofathy.ie.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Bourke

Knocknatulla, Dollanstown, Kilcock, Meath / Inchicore, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



Peacefully, at his home. Paddy, loving husband of Patsy, dearest father of Marie, Pauline, Ann, Tricia, Natalie and Morgan. Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Sinéad, sons-in-law, his 15 grandchildren, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

With regret, a private family funeral will take place due to government advise regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Paddy's family in the 'Condolences' section below.

Family flowers only please, donations to St. James's Hospital Foundation or The Irish Hospice Foundation.

The death has occurred of Ruth Coyle (née Perry)

21 Duke St., Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late Ernest and sister of the late John, Fred and Des. Deeply regretted by her loving son Adam, daughter Dawn, brother Leslie, daughter-in-law Arlene, son-in-law Geoff, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jamie, Leanne, Gavin and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family repose will take place in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday evening. Removal from Rigney's Funeral Home at 7pm on Wednesday evening to St. Michael's Parish Church, Carlow Road, Athy for strictly private family prayers only. (Sympathisers are welcome to line the route). Funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (limited to 50 people). Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of Margaret Nolan (née Creedon)

Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Macroom, Cork



Nolan (nee Creedon), Margaret, Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Macroom, Co. Cork, September 21st 2020, died peacefully in The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan, surrounded by her loving daughters Lorraine, Miriam, Valerie and Lisa. She will be sadly missed by her four daughters, her sons in law Michael, Alan, Ciaran and Paul, her adored grandchildren Clodagh, Keelin, Dylan and Ryan, her brother Hugh, sisters Sheila, Mary and Martina, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Margaret will repose at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth for family and close friends (strictly adhering to HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and Face Masks) on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday at 2pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for a family funeral mass (max 50 persons) at 2.30pm, which will be streamed live at www.maynoothparish.org., followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



