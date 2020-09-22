Kildare schools affected by Covid-19 cases are liaising closely with HSE

A Co Kildare school affected by Covid-19 cases said it is liaising very closely with the HSE on the issue.

It emerged last week that Scoil na Mainistreach in Celbridge closed classes due to a number of positive cases.

The HSE advised the school to shut while its investigations are ongoing and close contacts of confirmed cases are restricting their movements.

The school said on Monday that it couldn’t comment on any cases to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those involved.

But principal Matthew Heffernan said: “We are still engaging with the HSE as they continue with their risk assessment.

“Their communication with the school has been very good.

“The school will continue to work very closely with the HSE and follow all advice given.”

The HSE had advised the school on Thursday that following a risk assessment, it was recommending that students and staff remain home as it investigates the outbreak.

Officials committed to keeping in regular contact with the principal as the results of further testing came through.

On Friday, Ardclough National School said students in a class of a child whose sibling has Covid-19 were asked to self-isolate.

The school said children in one class will remain at home for 14 days following HSE advice as well as pods in two other classes.

The school said it continues to support the children’s education through online learning during this time.

The school said it wished families well and continues to work to ensure the safety of all the children in its care.

On Monday, principal Mary Manley said she wouldn’t be commenting further on the situation at the school

The HSE said at the weekend that there have been 142 positive cases of Covid-19 in schools since they began re-opening at the end of August.

Any student that develops symptoms is advised to stay home from school and to contact their GP to seek a test.

In the interim and in line with procedure all identified close contacts are advised to restrict their movements until a test result is known.

If the test comes back negative the pupil can return to school again.

