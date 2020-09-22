Community gardaí attend farmers' market in Rathcoffey

Community Gardaí in Naas attended the Farmers Market in Rathcoffey at the weekend.

The Cottage Market took place in the wonderful surroundings of Farrington's Pub.

Community Garda Shane Smyth from Clane and Trainee Garda Mark Dolan handed out Garda flyers and talked to people about home and personal security.

On sale was fresh homegrown vegetables and baked goods as well as arts and crafts.

The community event takes place every month.