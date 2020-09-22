Health & Wellbeing Co-Ordinator being hired for Kildare and Leighlin Diocese

Health & Wellbeing Co-Ordinator - Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin

(Part-time / 20 hours per week)

This role is working with clergy in Kildare and Leighlin Diocese, providing an advocacy and support service to priests in the community.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work within a growing community client focused organisation.

The ideal candidate must be:

A Registered General Nurse (ideally with community experience);





Have the ability to co-ordinate care planning in the community;





Be self motivated and have the ability to work on own initiative;





Excellent communication and time management skills are required.

Please contact Colette Ryan via email:cryan@carebright.ie for a job description.

Closing date is 23rd September 2020.