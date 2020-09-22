SPONSORED CONTENT
Health & Wellbeing Co-Ordinator being hired for Kildare and Leighlin Diocese
(Part-time / 20 hours per week)
This role is working with clergy in Kildare and Leighlin Diocese, providing an advocacy and support service to priests in the community.
This is a fantastic opportunity to work within a growing community client focused organisation.
The ideal candidate must be:
- A Registered General Nurse (ideally with community experience);
- Have the ability to co-ordinate care planning in the community;
- Be self motivated and have the ability to work on own initiative;
- Excellent communication and time management skills are required.
Please contact Colette Ryan via email:cryan@carebright.ie for a job description.
Closing date is 23rd September 2020.
