COVID-19 LATEST: 16 new cases in Co Kildare with no nationwide deaths reported

A total of 16 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Co Kildare.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, 20 September, the HPSC has been notified of 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 33,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 96 are men / 90 are women

· 71% are under 45 years of age

· 36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 19 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 76 cases are in Dublin, 25 in Cork, 21 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Galway, 7 in Roscommon and 7 in Waterford, with the remaining 23 cases spread across 12 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The spirit of the response to COVID-19 since the outset of this pandemic has been solidarity and cooperation. While this pandemic is a uniquely challenging time for everyone, we can and will support one another in getting through this.

“Encourage your family and friends to heed the public health advice. Now more than ever, we need to work collectively. Our individual actions count on a population level.

“Every one of us doing our bit in our daily lives - halving our social contacts, working from home, keeping our distance, wearing a face covering, washing our hands - matters a great deal. These small, positive steps taken together amount to our best and strongest defence against the virus.”

Meanwhile research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the level of worry now stands at 6.5 out of 10.

The nationally representative sample of 1,650 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today, 21 September, reveals:

The level of worry at 6.5/10, is similar to the level of worry expressed in April, with the main sources of worry being health system overload, the health of family and friends, and the economy.

47% think the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us, the highest level reported since April.

52% think there should be more restrictions, similar to the levels reported in March.