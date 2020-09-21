Annual Christmas event cancelled at Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park

Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park has cancelled its popular annual Christmas events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visitor attraction said it was ‘genuinely sorry’ at the cancellation but insisted that Santa would still visit every Kildare home on Christmas Eve.

Manager Ray Stapleton said: “Due to the continuing uncertainty [over Covid-19] we are genuinely sorry to say that the Park will not be hosting it’s annual Lullymore Christmas event in 2020.

“Of course Santa will still visit every home on Christmas Eve this year and he has promised to return to the Park for Lullymore Christmas 2021.”

According to Lullymore, Santa has sent one of his reindeers to its venue to be trained up for a future role in pulling his sleigh.

Families can visit the reindeer from Thursday to Sunday weekly by book online on its website.

Devastating

The attraction said it has lost three-quarters of its business in 2020 due to Covid-19 but is re-focusing its business to promote its 60 acres of outdoor walks.

Its annual Halloween events are going ahead in coming weeks and can be booked online.

Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park recently won a 2020 Travellers’ Choice award winner by TripAdvisor.

This accolade is based on a full year of reviews and places the Park in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

Earlier this month, Mr Stapleton spoke about losing about three quarters of normal visitor numbers during 2020 due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

But he said his team has been lucky to be able to promote the outdoor element of the Park.

He explained: “We have over 60 acres of walks and exhibitions and lots of outdoor activities and it’s been effective to promote the Park as a place to escape and discover.

“We have been forced into survival mode and this has made us focus and adapt to a new reality – we have had to bring in online booking and basically change the way we deliver our service in so many ways.

“The staff in the Park are unbelievable and have had to come together like never before — I think we are all stronger as a result.

“For us, it’s about trying to get to nextspring and hoping for positive news on the battle with Covid-19.”