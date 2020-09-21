Kildare mother sent email to Taoiseach begging for help in battle against Covid-19

Details have emerged of an email about Covid-19 cases sent to the Taoiseach by a worried mother living in Kildare town.

The correspondence, released under the Freedom of Information Act, was sent on the morning of Saturday, August 8 — the day after a localised lockdown was imposed on Kildare as well as Laois and Offaly.

The restrictions were triggered by the Government after a major spike in infections in meat processing plants and direct provision centres within the three counties.

The lockdown for Laois and Offaly was lifted two weeks later but remained in place Kildare for another week until Covid-19 cases were deemed to have decreased enough to have the lockdown lifted on August 31.

The parent, whose identity was protected by the Department of an Taoiseach, also urges Micheál Martin to ‘please, please protect us’.

The email says: “I am sitting here as a single parent to a distressed teenager who is too anxious to even go outside the door for fear of getting the virus and the possibility of passing it onto her vulnerable grandmother.

“Please tell me how I protect her mental health and reassure her?

“I am so cautious and careful but if [my mother] contracts this virus, she will probably no,t survive it."

The email continues: “Please, please protect us. I'm strong but really struggling to keep my daughter from having a major breakdown and to keep my mother safe.

“You are capable and competent and you are our own hope to protect our mental and physical health. I'm begging you Micheál.”

It is not known if the Taoiseach replied to the woman but she would have received a routine acknowledgement of the correspondence.

When the lockdown was lifted, the Taoiseach issued a statement on this Twitter account paying tribute the people of Kildare.

He said: “Today’s decision to lift the additional Covid restrictions on County Kildare was only possible because of the people of Kildare — their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience.

“And it worked.

“Numbers in Kildare now similar to rest of country.

“We must all stay vigilant.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said at the time that he was aware that it had been a difficult time for people and businesses in Kildare.

But he added: “Their efforts have saved lives in their communities and across the country.

He said the lockdown would help inform ways to manage the virus.