Opening date confirmed for new Dealz in Kildare town as names goes on building

Dealz has confirmed it is opening its new store in Kildare town on Saturday, October 10.

The Dealz name and logo has gone over the premieses in recent days.

Up to 30 full-time and part-time workers will be employed in the premises in the former Lidl building on Hospital Street.

The retailer said the store will feature a PEP&CO shop-in-shop, which features its PEP&CO home range which launched in August earlier this year.

The 6,000 sq ft store will complement other existing Dealz stores in Naas and Athy.

Major investment

The new store is part of a major investment in Ireland by Dealz with more stores to open around the country in the coming weeks and months including in Roscommon and Mitchelstown.

Dealz retail country manager, Olivia McLoughlin said: “We are delighted to be launching our new stores in Roscommon, Mitchelstown and Kildare over the coming month — it’s a sign of our ambition to grow the Dealz offering in Ireland.

Job creation

“Additional job creation and investment in these new stores is part of our renewed commitment to Ireland and the communities we serve.

“We look forward to welcoming shoppers from the local communities into the store over the coming months ahead.”

Since opening its first store in 2011, Dealz has built a network of 72 stores across Ireland.