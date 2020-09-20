Naas ‘Blow Ins’ social group to welcome new members to first meeting

Blow Ins is a group of people who want to connect the people of Naas to their community and make new friends.

According to a group spokesperson, ‘The term ‘Blow In’ is used for many of us that have moved to Naas. Some are newly arrived, and some may be living here for many years but may not know many people in the town. This is an opportunity to help change that. Come on your own or with a friend, but we encourage everyone to branch out and make some new and lasting friendships.”

Attendees will be able to socialise and meet new people and learn about Naas news and events. There will also be speed introductions on community groups as there are over 250 community organisations in the town.

The group intends to meet bimonthly starting on September 24 at 7.30pm in The Stores venue (nextdoor to the 33 South Main pub). Places are very limited as all Covid 19 restrictions will be adhered to. The age range of the group is aimed at 30 to 55 years old but is flexible. To book a spot, visit the Blow Ins Naas page on Facebook.