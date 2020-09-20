Kildare Property Watch: Curragh racing lodge Cherryfield for sale

Cherryfield, one of the famous Curragh racing lodges, is for sale for in excess of €400,000.

Located on 4.35 acres, this late Victorian villa is located just five minutes from Junction 12 on the M7 at Ballymany, Newbridge. It will be offered for sale by private treaty under the Offr portal by Jordan Town &Country Estate Agents.

The property was built around the early 1900s. This charming 2,443 sq.ft. home stands on a private mature setting, looking over the 4,500 acres of the Curragh towards Braveheart Hill. The accommodation includes a hallway, cloakroom, diningroom, drawingroom, kitchen, pantry and office. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The land is top quality and in total comprises c 4.35 acres. There is a compact, well sheltered paddock together with 27 loose boxes with a three-span haybarn. Commenting on the sale, Paddy Jordan said, ‘although the house is in very poor condition, it presents an opportunity to restore it to its former glory’. The guide price is in excess of €400,000.

Contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.