Kildare Property Watch: Six-bed Curragh home offers rural life near town

Buyers looking for sizeable country houses within easy reach of Kildare’s main towns and the motorway to Dublin should take a look at Meadow View in Rathbride, the Curragh.

The home, a six-bedroom house, is situated in a quiet rural setting with great views of the surrounding countryside between Kildare town and Newbridge, near Pollardstown Fen.

The house is approached through an electric gate to a tarmacadam driveway.

The property has a dual entrance, with a detached garage and chalet containing a sauna and hot tub, on 0.4 acre. This is an ideal family home presented in showhouse condition containing c. 278.7 sq m. (c. 3,000 sq.ft.) of spacious accommodation with features including: oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, PVC fascia/soffits, granite worktops, six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The accommodation comprises: an entrance hall with porcelain tiled floor and double doors leading to a sittingroom with feature marble fireplace, a kitchen with porcelain tiled floor, a modern fitted kitchen with granite worktops and utility off.

There is open plan living from the kitchen to the diningroom and patio doors leading out to the conservatory. On the ground floor there are four bedrooms, of which two are ensuite and a renovated bathroom.

Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with interconnecting ensuite and tremendous views from the master bedroom eastwards over the surrounding countryside from a panoramic window.

This is a wonderful family home in a nice quiet setting within easy access of all the amenities and must be viewed to be appreciated. The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneerson 045 433550 who can be contacted for further information or appointments to view and who is quoting €520,000.