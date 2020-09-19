Motoring: Dynamic new Swedish luxury with the new Volvo S60

The new Volvo S60 is a versatile family saloon car that helps you make the most of every moment. An advanced chassis, powerful engines and a choice of driving modes put the driver at the centre of an engaging driving experience.

Inside, Scandinavian craftsmanship combines with smart technology to create a place where enjoyable time will be spent. Inside and out, the new S60 exhibits the quality and sense of purpose that define the best Scandinavian design.

New Standard of Safety

The new S60 is one of the safest cars ever made by Volvo, and is fully loaded with new technology. The S60 introduces a new standard to the mid-size premium saloon segment, with a luxurious interior, increased levels of space, advanced connectivity, plus Volvo Cars’ latest driver support systems, and other safety technology.

The City Safety with auto-brake technology uses automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first, City Safety now also engages auto-braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.

Test Car

My test car was a new Volvo S60 T5 R-Design automatic, and was finished in elegant Osmium Grey metallic paint with charcoal leather interior for maximum impact. R-Design specification includes a comprehensive list of standard features.

The ‘T5’ engine in my test car produced 250bhp and a hefty 350Nm of torque for effortless acceleration. The 0-100km/h sprint can be completed in just 6.5-seconds, with a top-speed of 220km/h possible (where permitted). Volvo claims fuel consumption as low as 7.4l/100km is possible on a combined driving cycle under strict new WLTP fuel consumption testing procedures.

On The Road

On the road, the new S60 handles with poise and precision thanks to the cars direct steering and excellent driving dynamics, while the car soaks up uneven road surfaces with ease.

The inside of the car is a quiet place to be, with minimal amounts of road and wind noise audible within the cabin, while the smooth four-cylinder petrol engine is one of the quietest around. Throttle response from the 2.0-litre petrol engine is faultless, while body-roll through corners is very well composed.

Interior & Boot Space

As with other recent Volvo models, the interior takes a refreshingly different approach to rivals. The quality of the materials used is exceptionally good, while the design is all about Scandinavian tranquility and serenity.

Cabin ergonomics are superb, while the new S60’s useful 442-litre boot is a standard size for this type of car, and is easily accessible by way of a wide opening.

In-Car Technology

Technology is a strong point of the new S60. As well as the standard 9.3-inch portrait touchscreen that dominates the centre of the dash, there is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, all the latest smartphone integration, and a raft of impressive safety kit, which has been updated for the new S60.

Verdict & Pricing

The new Volvo S60 is the sports sedan that rewrites the driving story. Its effortless performance meets intuitive technology, while a sophisticated chassis balances comfort and control. A choice of driving modes puts the driver at the centre of a dynamic experience.

The interior is tailored around occupants’ needs — a place where connected, easy-to-use technology combines with the wellbeing that only human-centric innovation and elegant Scandinavian design can provide.

Prices for the new S60 start at €49,995 (ex-works).

