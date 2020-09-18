Three Co Kildare schools taking precautions recommended by the HSE following Covid-19 cases

Three Co Kildare schools have been affected by Covid-19 cases in their local communities.

Although Co Kildare has the second highest number of cases of any county after Dublin, daily cases have been low in recent days.

The county currently has 2,395 confirmed cases - which represents 8% of the overall total from 26 counties.

Up to yesterday evening, there was one confirmed Covid-19 case at Naas General Hospital and two suspected cases at the medical facility.

Naas Community College told parents on Thursday that a public health doctor had confirmed a case of Covid-19 in the school community that day.

The email said that following a detailed assessment of movement and contacts, "no risk of exposure was identified" which means no restrictions are required.

The school advised parents to monitor their children closely for symptoms of Covid-19 and contact GPs to organise testing if symptoms become appear.

Ardclough National School said today that students in a class of a child whose sibling has Covid-19 have been asked to self-isolate.

The school said children in one class remain at home for 14 days following HSE advice as well as pods in two other classes.

The school said it continues to support the children's education through online learning during this time.

The school said it wished families well and continues to work to ensure the safety of all the children in its care.

It emerged yesterday that Scoil na Mainistreach in Celbridge is to close classes due to a number of Covid-10 cases.

The HSE advised the school to shut while investigations are ongoing. Close contacts of confirmed cases are required to restrict their movements.