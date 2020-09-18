Garda appeal after collision between scrambler bike and quad bike injured teenager and baby

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred yesterday evening at Cherry Orchard Park, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.



At approximately 7pm, a woman in her 20s was seated with a male infant on a stationary quad bike when a scrambler bike struck the quad bike.



The male infant was taken for medical treatment Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin with serious injuries. He is currently in a stable condition.



The suspected driver of the scrambler, a man in his late teens, was taken to St James Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

The scrambler involved in the collision had been removed from the scene before Gardaí arrived.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for anyone with information on the location of the scrambler to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

