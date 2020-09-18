Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, September 18

The death has occurred of Clare BRENNAN (née McCarthy)

Castlewarden, Straffan, Kildare / Fenagh, Carlow



Predeceased by her sister Ann. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Larissa, sisters Mary and Sr. Carmel, brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Christopher Doyle

1315 Townspark, Athy, Kildare



Christopher Doyle, Aged 36 years, on 14th September 2020, as a result of a tragic accident in Tenerife, Loving partner of Amber, Devoted father to Paul, Parker, Skylar, Brogan and Andíe, Much loved son of Pauline and the late Paul, Sadly missed by his Heartbroken Partner, Sons, Daughters, Mother, Brothers, John Christopher's Twin , Paul, Goz, His Nanny Elizabeth Doyle, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts, Uncles, extended family relatives and friends.

May Christopher Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Anthony Fitzsimons

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a short illness. Husband of the late Kathleen(Kit)

Founder member of Kildare Athletic Club (1956). Sadly missed by his loving son John, daughter Brigid, grandchildren John and Sarah, daughter in law Sandra, brother Jackie, sisters in law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Re-United with his beloved Kit

May Anthony Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at his family home for family and close friends from 4pm on Saturday with Rosary on Sunday at 7 o'clock on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigids Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Anthony's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Monday morning from 11o'clock. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Friends of Naas General Hospital".

Clare's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, September 21st, at 11am in St. Finian's Church in Newcastle with burial afterwards in Newcastle Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) O'Connell (née Byrne)

Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Lakeside Park, Newbridge and The Curragh Camp. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home. Surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine and Eileen, son Noel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nancy Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge for family and close friends from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigids Church, The Curragh for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.