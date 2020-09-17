Revenue announces 4 weeks extension for tax returns

Today , Revenue announced a four-week further extension to the Pay & File deadline for those who file online.

For customers who file their 2019 Self-assessed Income Tax Return and make the appropriate payment through the Revenue Online Service (ROS) in respect of Preliminary Tax for 2020 and any Income Tax balance due for 2019, the due date is now further extended from 12 November 2020 to Thursday, 10 December 2020.

Revenue has also extended the due date for beneficiaries who received gifts or inheritances with valuation dates in the year ended 31 August 2020. Such beneficiaries now have until 10 December to make a Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) return and the appropriate payment through ROS.

In order to qualify for the extension, customers must both pay and file through ROS, otherwise the relevant return and payment is due no later than 31 October 2020. ROS is available 24/7 and is the easiest and most efficient way to pay and file.