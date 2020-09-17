Man with 154 previous convictions jailed for stealing purse in Newbridge's Eyre Street

A man with 154 previous convictions appeared at Naas District Court on August 20.

Trevor Mooney, whose address was given as 69 Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin 17, was prosecuted for a stealing offence in Newbridge on July 11.

It was further alleged that he took €70 from a purse. It was claimed he took the purse from a car which had been parked at Eyre Street, Newbridge, on that date. The court was told €35 was recovered.

Sgt Brian Jacob told Judge John Cheatle that the defendant’s convictions included one for theft last March and for burglary in 2019.

Solicitor Sean McCormack said the defendant, who is aged 48, pleaded at the earliest opportunity and made full admissions.

Referring to the theft from the car, he said it was opportunistic as the door was open. The defendant had also lost his wallet that day.

He also said that the defendant was highly intoxicated that day. He said the 48 year old “has an appalling record” and has lived a life in and out of prison. He said he has tried to deal with his addiction issues and had lost a brother to suicide.

He said the defendant had reverted to alcohol with the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr McCormack also said that a place at a treatment centre will become available for the defendant after Christmas.

Commenting that the defendant’s record is ‘unenviable’, Judge Cheatle imposed a three months term and backdated this to July 13 last.