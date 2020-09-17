Jailed for stealing clothing from TK Maxx in Newbridge

A man who stole clothing from the TK Maxx store in Newbridge was before Naas District Court on August 27.

Mihai Gilbert Cuza, 28, whose address was given as 44 Deerpark Square, Kiltipper, Tallaght, was prosecuted for the offence on February 27, 2015.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the clothes were placed in a foil lined bag and the defendant was stopped by security staff and detained until the gardaí arrived. All of the property was recovered. Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant has one child in Romania

Judge John Cheatle imposed a 21 day term backdated to August 6.