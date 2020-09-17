Garda warning after officers seize new type of drug in Blessington

Blessington Gardai recently seized bottles of THC which had an estimated value of over €5,000.

THC is a liquid produced by soaking cannabis in alcohol and combining it with other ingredients.

Gardaí said that the drug is generally consumed either by dropping under the tongue or smoked in a vapour / e-cigarette.

Officers added that it can be very potent and may elicit unpredictable or dangerous reactions.

Investigations are ongoing but Gardai are advising people to be aware of this type of drug.