North Kildare to be it by low water pressure tomorrow

Possible loss of supply

Water Conservation Works will take place tomorrow in North Kildare.

Maynooth Conservation works will be  between 11:30pm and 3am.

The following areas will experience low pressure and possible loss of supply, from Celbridge Road Junction toward Straffan: Kingbry Straffan Wood Carton Court Greenfield Maynooth Park Straffan road to Barberstown Straffan Village to Liffey Bridge Barberstown to Clane.