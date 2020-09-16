Maynooth University students not being allowed visitors for on campus living

Maynooth University students residing on campus accommodation will not be allowed guests, says a statement from the University.

The University reopens for first year students on September 21, and for all students on September 28.It closed in mid March.

A statement from the University said: "Maynooth University recognises that this has been a time of loss and illness for many of our students, staff, graduates and the broader Maynooth community.During the past six months, Maynooth University has continued to deliver its academic programmes, examinations and student support services remotely."

The statement added: "The University is now preparing to fully re-open campus and will welcome first year students on 21 September for a week of orientation events, with most teaching resuming on 28 September. Both orientation and teaching will be delivered using a hybrid approach, with time spent both online and on campus."

The University statement said: "Given the evolving situation, the University is preparing to adapt to potential changes to public health guidelines as the year progresses. In order to meet public health guidelines for social distancing, the on campus teaching time for each student will be less than half what would be expected in a normal year. The University has released timetables and guides to help students understand how much time on campus to expect this year."

The statement said: "Over the summer, Maynooth University has done extensive work to prepare the campus for the return to teaching for staff and students. An individual risk assessment has been conducted for each department. Based on these assessments and the current public health guidelines, physical work has been done throughout the campus. This includes:

Signage in all buildings of the public health measures in place.

Sanitizing stations (including refill stations) throughout campus.

Floor markings as a guide on where to walk, and to encourage separation.

One-way systems in places, to increase separation.

Staggered class start and end times to reduce congestion.

The maximum capacity of any teaching venue has been reduced to 50 people, in line with guidelines.

Seats in lecture theatres and other teaching venues have been arranged to meet the social distancing requirements.

Students are expected to wear face coverings in classrooms, laboratories, the Library and anywhere maintaining 2m distance is difficult.

Perspex barriers installed in offices open to callers.

Reduced density of seating to enable separation in the Library, the Phoenix restaurant and other areas.

Teaching and Learning"

The statement said: "MU is using a blended approach to programme delivery, which means a combination of in-person and online teaching. The University has installed specialist software, so that lectures can be streamed from each of the lecture theatres on campus, to allow students to view the lectures online, either live, or later. In most modules, students will participate using a mix of on-campus and remote learning."

The statement said:"Laboratory work, practical sessions and small group teaching will continue, but the reduction in capacity will mean fewer sessions for each student in most cases."

The statement said: "In order to encourage a strong awareness of safe interactions with the wider community, the University, in conjunction with Maynooth Students’ Union, will run a student-focused communications campaign on how ‘Playing My Part’ is key to protecting the wider community. The campaign will run throughout campus and online, as well as at bus stops and the train station in Maynooth."

The statement said: "One key message being delivered to students and staff is that they must avoid coming on campus if they have any symptoms which could indicate COVID-19 infection. Additionally, there will be reminders throughout campus to observe the social distancing protocols, wash hands frequently, follow appropriate respiratory etiquette when coughing or sneezing, and wear face coverings whenever 2m distance cannot be maintained."

The statement said: "The University will also reinforce the message that students should not attend house parties and should restrict all gatherings in line with the public health guidelines at the time. They should avoid shopping locally during hours designated for vulnerable people, and they should follow all guidelines related to public transportation."

The statement said: "Most student residences take the form of three to six people bedroom apartments with shared kitchen and living areas. No guests will be permitted to visit student accommodation and each apartment will act as a household."

The statement said: "Students will be required to complete an induction training prior to registering for courses and they will be shown videos on MU campus specific health and safety protocols at the beginning of the semester. There are rigorous precautions around wiping down desks and computers before and after use, as well as staggered start times to prevent crowding outside buildings."

The statement said:"The University has developed the Maynooth University Check in App in which students will be asked to scan a QR code at each new location or desk they attend around campus. The technology will be used to help the HSE identify close contacts in the event of a positive Covid-19 diagnosis. In addition, all students are asked to use the national Covid Tracker app."