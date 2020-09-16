Two cars tried to avoid Garda checkpoint in Newbridge area
Gardaí at the scene
Two vehicles tried to avoid a checkpoint in Newbridge on Tuesday night.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducted a checkpoint in the area.
A total of three vehicles were seized for no insurance or tax.
One driver was also an unaccompanied Learner driver.
Gardaí added: "Two of these vehicles attempted to evade the checkpoint.
"One driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on