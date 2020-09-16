NEW: Man arrested in Naas as gardaí investigate thefts from vehicles

Gardaí are investigating a number of thefts from vehicles in the Naas area that occurred yesterday.

A man in his late 30s has been arrested in connection with these incidents.

He is currently detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

It's understood that a number of people have reported thefts from vehicles between yesterday evening and the early hours of this morning.

Garda Supt Oliver Henry of Naas Garda Station said this afternoon: "At this point we are aware of at least six [incidents] but believe there might have been more as reports are still coming in."