Need a new job? Kildare Co Council hiring for 5 roles with some salaries rising to €64k

Kildare County Council is currently recruiting for five positions.

The roles are for:

Communications Officer - Salary rising to over €64,000 after six years of satisfactory service. 30 days of annual leave.

Project Leader -Salary rising to over €64,000 after six years of satisfactory service. 30 days of annual leave.

Senior Technical Support Officer - Salary rising to over €58,000 after six years of satisfactory service. 30 days of annual leave.

Technical Support Officer - Salary rising to over €51,000 after six years of satisfactory service. 30 days of annual leave.

Business Advisor / Enterprise Officer - Flat salary of €50,000. 30 days of annual leave.

The hours of work in general are 9am to 5.24pm from Monday to Friday.

Kildare County Council also has a flexi time system in operation.

Staff will be based at Áras Chill Dara in Naas, or other council facilities within the county.

The closing date for applications for these positions is Tuesday, September 29.

Application forms and full details for all positions are available here: