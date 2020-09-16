Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 16

The death has occurred of Peadar DOCKERY

Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Rathangan, Kildare

Husband of the late Angela. Deeply regretted by his loving family; Ann and her husband Anto, Tríona, Eric and his partner Shirley, sister Cáit, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Peadar Rest in Peace

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, a Family Funeral will take place. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry this Wednesday evening at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

For those of you who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, Peadar's Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

You can leave your condolences on the online condolence book below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult and sad time.



The death has occurred of Mary Hughes (née O'Dwyer)

Kilcock, Kildare / Dublin 7, Dublin

HUGHES (née O’Dwyer) Mary (Kilcock, Co. Kildare, and formerly of Villa Park Gardens, Dublin 7) September 14th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House, Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Pat and cherished Mother of the late Mícheál. Deeply regretted and loved by her daughters Bríd (Anglin) and Patricia (Walsh) and her son Willie, sons-in-law Dermot and Anthony, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren Deirdre, Niamh, Sinéad, Sarah and Kevin, her sister Sr. Pauline O’Dwyer, her brother Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter Bríd's residence on Wednesday from 4 pm to 8 pm (with strict social distancing and face coverings must be used).

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Coca's Church, Kilcock, followed by burial in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family funeral Mass by following this LINK on Thursday 17th September at 12 noon or by leaving your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”



The death has occurred of Lillian Violet Kelly-MacKay (née McGowan)

Harristown, Nurney, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare

(Harristown, Nurney and Brigg, Lincolnshire, formerly Grey Abbey Road, Kildare). Peacefully, in the tender care of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin, on 13th Sept., 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of the late Angus MacKay and the late Francis Kelly. Predeceased by her son Alexander and brothers Tommie, James, Freddie, Bernard and Pacelli.

Mother of Mark, Russell, Justin, Fergus, Graham, Penelope, Perpetua, Grace, Kerry, Jemima, and Felicity. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Doris and sister Vera. Sadly missed by brothers-in-law, sisters-in -law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Private repose at her daughter’s residence from Tuesday the 15th September. Due to government restrictions a private family funeral will be held at 11am on Thursday morning in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Nurney (limited to 25 people). Burial will be held in England.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so can leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.



The death has occurred of Loreto McDonald (née Cahill)

Gurteenoona, Monasterevin, Kildare

Beloved wife of Fay and much loved mother of Bill, Clare and Liz. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Ann, Liz's partner Mike, predeceased by her son-in-law Niall and sister Mary, grandchildren Eimear, Liam, Gráinne, Rachel, Hugh, Padraig and Mae, great-grandchild Kayden, sister-in-law Maura, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Anyone wishing to leave condolences please use the link below or send in the traditional manner. Removal from her home on Thursday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church for 11am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in St. Evin s Cemetery, Monasterevin.



The death has occurred of Francis (Frank, Frankie) O'Keeffe

Bóther Buí, Athy, Moone, Kildare

Suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Laurence and Johanna, brothers Dick and Kieran. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Bridget, Catherine, Eamon, Anne, Pius, Mary, James, John, Daniel, Bernie, Paula and Anthony. Deeply regretted by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY FRANKIE REST IN PEACE.

--------------------------------------------------------

Reposing at the residence of his brother Dan O'Keeffe, Bolton Hill, Moone, R14 T970 on Wednesday, 16th September, from 2pm to 8pm for family and close friends. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, 17th September, at 2pm at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Moone,with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions are invited to leave a message in the section marked 'Condolences' below.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask that everyone that attends the funeral or burial to please adhere to HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks.

Family flowers only please.

Frankie's Funeral Mass can be viewed at:

https://www.facebook.com/ParishesofNarraghmoreandMoone/