Concerns that people are facing up to 6 months delays for driving tests

The national driver theory test service, provided by private operator Prometric, is incapable of providing sufficient testing capacity to meet demand, with no driver theory tests available in Dublin until 2021, according to Workers' Party representative Éilis Ryan.



Ms. Ryan said: "Currently, there are no driver theory tests available within an hour's drive of Dublin between now and January 2021. Outside of Dublin, there are sporadic test dates available in some remote testing centres, with most other urban areas facing similar backlogs."



She said:"This means that individuals are facing four to six month delays in even starting the process of learning to drive."



Ryan concluded: "I am calling on the Minister for Transport to make provision, via a publicly-provided service within his department, for expanded testing capacity to clear this backlog."