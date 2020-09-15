Gardaí find address in dumped rubbish and are carrying out inquiries

Gardaí responded to reports of illegal dumping on a roadway over the weekend.

Then incident happened on a quiet roadway in West Dublin.

Gardaí said that contact details of the owner recovered from the rubbish.

A Garda spokesman added: "Investigations are underway."

Leaving or throwing litter in a public place is an offence that can result in an on-the-spot fine of €150, or a maximum fine of €3,000 if you are convicted in the District Court.

Local authority litter wardens and the Gardaí can issue on-the-spot fines.

If you continue littering after conviction, you may be fined up to €600 a day.

If you are convicted of a litter offence, you may also have to pay the local authority’s legal costs.

The Protection of the Environment Act 2003 introduced on-the-spot fines of up to €130,000 for causing environmental pollution, and €10,000 per day thereafter for continuing offences.