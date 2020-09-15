Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 15

The death has occurred of Lillian Violet Kelly-MacKay (née McGowan)

Harristown, Nurney, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare

(Harristown, Nurney and Brigg, Lincolnshire, formerly Grey Abbey Road, Kildare). Peacefully, in the tender care of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin, on 13th Sept., 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of the late Angus MacKay and the late Francis Kelly. Predeceased by her son Alexander and brothers Tommie, James, Freddie, Bernard and Pacelli.

Mother of Mark, Russell, Justin, Fergus, Graham, Penelope, Perpetua, Grace, Kerry, Jemima, and Felicity. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Doris and sister Vera. Sadly missed by brothers-in-law, sisters-in -law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Private repose at her daughter’s residence from Tuesday the 15th September. Due to government restrictions a private family funeral will be held at 11am on Thursday morning in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Nurney (limited to 25 people). Burial will be held in England.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so can leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.



The death has occurred of Francis (Frank, Frankie) O'Keeffe

Bôther Buï, Athy, Moone, Kildare

Suddenly, at his home. Predeceased by his parents Laurence and Johanna, brothers Dick and Kieran. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Bridget, Catherine, Eamon, Anne, Pius, Mary, James, John, Daniel, Bernie, Paula and Anthony. Deeply regretted by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY FRANKIE REST IN PEACE.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would liked to attend funeral, but due to the current restrictions can not,please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section below.

Reposing at his brother Dan's residence Bolton Hill, Moone, from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday from family and close friends. Removal on Thursday to The Church Of The Most Holy Trinity, Moone, for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kennedy

Donore, Caragh, Kildare

Kennedy, James (Jim), Donopre, Caragh, Co. Kildare, September 12th 2020, suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, daughter Lesley, brother Johnny, sister Maura, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section below.

Jim's funeral will be arriving in the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh on Wednesday for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time and ask that anyone that attends the funeral or burial to please adhere to HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.

Jim's Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.caraghparish.ie



The death has occurred of Marie MAHER (née Keatley)

Leixlip, Kildare

MAHER (nee Keatley) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) September 14th 2020 (peacefully) at her home surrounded by her family. Marie, beloved wife of the late Edward (Eddie), cherished mother of Linda and a devoted grandmother of Logan and Shem and dear great-grandmother of Darcie, Savana and Calvin. Sadly missed by her loving family, Shem’s partner Natasha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Marie will be reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 5.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c with strict social distancing and the wearing of face covers strongly recommended. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend Marie’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can follow the Funeral Mass on (Wednesday) morning (16th September 2020) at 11.00 o’clock by following the link below;

https://confeyparish.ie/

We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Marie where we will honour her life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Marie MAHER (née Keatley)

Leixlip, Kildare

MAHER (nee Keatley) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) September 14th 2020 (peacefully) at her home surrounded by her family. Marie, beloved wife of the late Edward (Eddie), cherished mother of Linda and a devoted grandmother of Logan and Shem and dear great-grandmother of Darcie, Savana and Calvin. Sadly missed by her loving family, Shem’s partner Natasha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Marie will be reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 5.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c with strict social distancing and the wearing of face covers strongly recommended. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend Marie’s funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can follow the Funeral Mass on (Wednesday) morning (16th September 2020) at 11.00 o’clock by following the link below;

https://confeyparish.ie/

We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Marie where we will honour her life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.