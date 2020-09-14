Over 300 people tested every day in the past week at Covid-19 hub at Punchestown

Photo by Aishling Conway

HSE Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare has taken 2,165 COVID-19 swabs at the Punchestown testing site,  over the 7 day period of 7th September 2020 to 13th September 2020.

 

The HSE said it would like to encourage anyone who is referred for a COVID-19 test to attend at their allocated time.

According to the Daily Operations Update, there were one confirmed Covid-19 patient at Naas Hospital up to last evening. 

In addition, there were two patients suspected of having the virus. 