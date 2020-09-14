New business finally opens in Kildare - four months behind schedule due to Covid-19 lockdowns

New business Firecastle - which is trading as a grocer, a delicatessen, a bakery and a café with cookery school and 10 en-suite bedrooms - opened beside St Brigid's Cathedral in Kildare Town on Friday.

Owner Paul Lenehan said: "It has been incredibly challenging and stressful trying to open Firecastle during this Covid-19 crisis.

"The national lockdown set our opening back by months as we were originally due to open towards the end of April.

"Post lockdown trying to get everyone back to site was difficult to coordinate and just as we were making real progress towards opening the local Kildare lockdown set us back once again. Its been a long road but its great to finally be open.

"We were not in favour of pedestrianisation of the square initially as parking is crucial to business and the loss of parking does still concern us. However now that it is here we must see the positive side and work with it, the outdoor dining does look very nice on sunny days.

"Firecastle has lots to offer from our bakery/deli which is serving freshly cooked food daily, to our shop which is packed full of wonderful offerings from some of the best artisan food producers as well as our cookery school which will be running regular classes and our 10 boutique guest rooms.

"We really hope it will appeal to locals as well as visitors to Kildare Village outlet and other local attractions."

Firecastle will source many of its products locally from renowned artisan producers. Inside the store, you will find a whole range of products from fresh vegetables to fresh breads and pastries.



Their Firecastle Fresh range of ready meals will feature some popular recipes from their award-wining restaurant Hartes of Kildare which is located just next door. All sandwiches, soups, breads and the Firecastle Fresh range will be prepared freshly each day.

The cookery school will offer a wide range of full-day, half-day and evening courses for every level.