Ceremony held at 9/11 memorial at Donadea Forest Park

Emergency Services personnel made up of Naas gardaí, Fire Service and Paramedics conducted a Guard of Honour at the 9/11 Memorial in Donadea Forest Park.

This monument is dedicated to Sean Tallon, originally from Donadea, who joined the New York Fire Department and was assigned to Ladder 10. He died in Tower One.

A scaled replica of New York's Twin Towers was unveiled in Donadea Forest Park in 2003 as tribute to the tragic firefighter.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions Mr Tallon's immediate family in America were unable to attend but watched a live stream of the ceremony.

Extended family members attended.

A minute's silence was observed followed by the playing of the last post.

A flower wraith with red, blue and green flowers representing all the Emergency Services personal that gave their lives to help others 19 years ago was placed at the base of the monument.

Also attending were members of the organising committee who have been actively caring for this monument the last 19 years.

Jets piloted by al-Qaeda terrorists crashed into the famous 110-story skyscrapers on September 11, 2001 killing nearly 3,000 people and causing outrage across the world.