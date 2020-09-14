Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 14

The death has occurred of Mary Mahon

Church View, Castledermot, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers John, Tommy, Billy and Dermot, niece Suzanne, sister-in-law Sandra, extended family and a large circle of friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would liked to attend Funeral, but due to the current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section below.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday for family and close friends. Removal on Monday to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Palliative Care St.James's Hospital Dublin. Donation Box in Church.

he death has occurred of James (Jim) Kennedy

Donore, Caragh, Kildare

Kennedy, James (Jim), Donopre, Caragh, Co. Kildare, September 12th 2020, suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his lovng wife Carmel, daughter Lesley, brother Johnny, sister Maura, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later

The death has occurred of Stephen Mullen

Drogheda Street, Monasterevin, Kildare

Beloved partner of Christine and much loved brother of Mark. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Anyone wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or in the traditional manner. Removal from his home on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church, for 11am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Travers

Newtown, Maynooth, Kildare

Travers, Patrick (Pat), Newtown and late of Clonaugh, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, September 13th 2020, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Allie, daughter Mary, sons Declan, Brendan, Aiden and Patrick, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters in law Angela & Ann, brother in law Christy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section below.

Pat's funeral will be arriving to Rathcoffey Church on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Kilcloon Cemetery, Co. Meath. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time and ask that anyone that attends the funeral or burial to please adhere to HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks.



The death has occurred of Carmel BOYSE (née Skelly)

Rathasker Heights, Naas, Kildare

Peacefully, at her home. Carmel will be sadly missed by her loving husband David, sons Raymond and Derek, daughter Hilary, sisters Rita, Joan, Patsy and Marie, daughters-in-law Susie and Tara, grandchildren Sophie, Claire and David, close friends Lance and Valerie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Carmel will repose at her home with her loving family.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to offer condolences in the traditional way.

For those that wish to view Carmel's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Tuesday morning at 10am from the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.

"May She Rest In Peace"



The death has occurred of Mary Carew (née Callaghan)

Ballydesmond, Cork / Coill Dubh, Kildare

Carew (née Callaghan), Mary, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork and late of Corduff, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, September 11th 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, at Cork University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Trevor, Niall, Tom & Antoin, daughters in law Georgina, Michelle, Michelle & Aisling, grandchildren Ross, Conor, Sadhbh, Zoe, Caoimhe, Suzanne, Sean, Paídí, Aodhan, Oisin & Ailbhe, Ross's wife Amy, brothers Jimmy & Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section below.

Reposing at her son Niall's residence on Sunday and Monday for family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday at 12 noon at

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh



