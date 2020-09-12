Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed home on Tipper Road in Naas for €610,000

Birchwood House is a large four-bedroomed property in an idyllic countryside setting in Naas.

Located on the Tipper Road, opposite Forenaghts Stud, this 183.5m2 approx property enjoys one of the most desirable settings in Naas and its environs.

The house is set on around 0.5 acres of landscaped gardens, with a sweeping gravel drive from the electric gated entrance, and include an abundance of mature trees including birch, spruce, cedar, beech and cherry amongst others. The lawns to front are enclosed by hedges of beech and hawthorn. To the rear are beds filled with shrubs and perennials, a granite-framed ‘secret garden’ with circular patio and a further patio accessed through a pergola strewn with jasmine.

Birchwood is a beautifully presented and comfortable home. It has been maintained to a very high standard by its owners.

With its many reception rooms and spacious accommodation, it is a versatile home perfect for modern family living.

Birchwood is just a five minute drive from the centre of Naas town with its excellent shops, restaurants and leisure facilities, and local schools both Primary and Secondary. The M7 and the rail link at Sallins are just a short drive away.

The well proportioned accommodation in this home comprises a hallway, living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen, utility, guest wc, four bedrooms (two en-suite), and a bathroom. Outside there is a boiler house, steel shed and dog run.

This property has an asking price of €610,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466, or email info@sfor.ie.