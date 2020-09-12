Kildare Property Watch: Luxury family home on acre site near Maynooth

Coonan Property are bringing to the market a detached 2,700 sq ft property located on a one acre site in Maynooth.

The luxurious family home at 5 Kilcloon Lawns sits on a stunning site at the end of a quiet residential cul de saq. Beautifully maintained lawns run from front to back with a huge array of mature trees and plants affording total privacy to the homeowner.

The garden is complete with a large split level patio and barbeque area, perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining.

The property also includes a large block built garage (approx. 40sqm) which would easily work as a home gym, workshop or office.

The property offers generously proportioned living accommodation with a thoroughly contemporary finish throughout. This briefly comprises an entrance hallway, spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, study, utility room, family room, and six double bedrooms including two ensuite, and 3 bathrooms.

Kilcloon Lawns is close to all local amenities including the local primary school, crèche, shop and church. It is 7km from Maynooth and 10km from Dunboyne, with easy access to Dublin and the airport.

The guide price is €670,000, and the house is for sale by private treaty.

Find out more

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 6286128 or email mickw@coonan.com