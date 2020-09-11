Naas Hospital reports 2 patients waiting for Emergency Dept beds this morning
No patients waiting for beds elsewhere at Naas Hospital
There are two patients waiting for beds in the emergency department at Naas Hospital today. There are no patients waiting for beds elsewhere in the hospital.
Nationally, 184 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 166 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 18 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital nationally.
