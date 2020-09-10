Kildare Gardaí seeking assistance in locating missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Julien Reid who is missing from the

Castledermot area of Co Kildare since Tuesday.

Julien is 15 years of age and is described as 5ft 4 in height, with strawberry blonde hair, of slight build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.