June Fest Committee looking for memories of Newbridge town buildings

This week the June Fest Committee compiling an online archive of Newbridge town centre is looking for information on the history of the following buildings on Edward Street:

CME Estate Agents, Byrne & McCall Accountants & Tax Advisers and Eir



The Committee said: "We would love to hear from you any old stories you may have, photographs, the names of previous businesses that operated from these premises and the families that ran them.

"Please email us at: junefesthistory@gmail.com.

"Thanks to everyone who contributed to last week’s photograph, which once again had a fantastic response with some great stories.

"Looking forward to hearing from you and seeing what treasures are in store for this week."



