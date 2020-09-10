Sallins girl (10) cuts her hair for charity as granny is battling cancer

Images by Ben Kelly Photography



Ten year old Amy O'Brien from Sallins decided to get her hair cut for charity last Tuesday at Studio 20 hair salon in Naas, by her Aunt Vanessa Noone.

Amy donated her hair to The Rapunzel Foundation which makes wigs for sick children, and is also fundraising for The LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

Amy also revealed her grandmother is currently battling cancer.

She explained: "My Nana, Geraldine O'Brien is currently braving her way through the challenges of cancer treatment and I want to show her my love, support and encouragement and others like her by helping these two brilliant causes.

Please can you make a small donation to my GoFundMe page and let's try to make a difference in other people's lives.

Thank you all."

So far Amy has raised over €1,500 for the children's charity.

You can still donate to Amy's Gofund me page here: