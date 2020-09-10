Maynooth Tidy Towns concern at high level of used masks now litter scourge
"Face masks have now surpassed cigarette butts on our streets over the last few months."
Discarded PPE
Maynooth Tidy Towns group have issued a statement online, voicing concern at the high level of public litter that are being caused by people dropping used masks.
The statement said: "Face masks have now surpassed cigarette butts on our streets over the last few months."
The statement said: "Please dispose of your masks correctly or invest in reusables."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on