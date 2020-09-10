Why so cheap?! "Sand Dune Cottage" beside famous Kerry beach for €40k

This detached three bedroom bungalow - named "Sand Dune Cottage" is within walking distance of Banna strand beach in Co Kerry.

The Atlantic Ocean beach is famous for its white sand and its sand dunes which rise up to 12 metres (40 ft).

The mountains of the Dingle Peninsula can be seen in the distance.

The property is 91 sq. m (979 sq. ft) and subject to a pooled rental scheme.

It has a guide price of €40,000 at the BidX1 auction coming up later this month.

Previous similar properties have been sold for close to the €50,000 mark.

Banna is situated 11km from Tralee Town.

The property is situated in the Banna Beach Holiday Homes development.

Local amenities include Banna Beach approximately 1.2km, Banna Beach Resort, Ardfert Medical Centre, Little Voyagers Childcare and Kate Browne's Restaurant & Bar.