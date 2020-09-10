Athy roadworks starting this Monday

This Monday, Kildare County Council is starting roaadworks at Augustus Bridge, Athy, to the Laois County Bounds.

On behalf of Roadstone Ltd. that road re-surfacing works will take place along the N78 at the following location

Augustus Bridge, Athy to the Laois County Bounds, Rosbran.

The works will continue until October 30, between the hours of 8am to 6pm.

Stop / Go traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.