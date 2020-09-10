Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 10

The death has occurred of Helen Carolan (née Lawler)

Dublin 24, Dublin / Fontstown, Kildare

Carolan Helen (née Lawler) 9th September 2020 (Tallaght and late of Fontstown, Co. Kildare) peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care Tallaght Hospital; beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of James, Louise, Andy, Turlough and Daragh and loving sister of Dorothy, Nuala, Dermot and the late Brian; sadly missed by her loving children, daughters-in-law Audrey and Ragnagh, grandchildren Adam, Ben, Lucy, Max, Jonte and Leo, sisters, brother-in-law Niall, sisters-in-law Kay and Ronnie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Helen’s family and friends, a small private funeral of 50 family and friends will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Helen would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Condolences may be left in the online condolence book below. To view Helen's Cremation Service please see link below on Friday at 3pm - https://vimeo.com/event/139693.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Moore

Bishopsland, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital. Son of the late Archie, brother of the late Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette, sons Mark, Gavin, Craig and Ian, grandchildren Cian and Emily, mother Cora, brothers Derek and Paul, sister Clodagh, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.



he death has occurred of Martha Mary (Baby) Connolly

Grangebeg, Dunlavin, Kildare, W91 Y3Y0 / Allenwood, Kildare

Formerly of Derrymullen, Allenwood. Predeceased by her brothers George, Seamus and Sean. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Ber, Breda, Liz, May and Tee, brothers Jerry, lde, Joe, Tom and Christy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, her extended family the McGranes Áine, Breffni, Tanya, Jean, Nicola, Lisa, Paula and John, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Martha Rest In Peace

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Reposing at her home in Grangebeg, Dunlavin (W91Y3Y0) for close family and friends from 4 o'clock on Thursday with rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Cross Patrick Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Livestream of Martha's funeral Mass can be viewed on the Allen Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Irish Cancer Society".



he death has occurred of Joseph P. (Joe) Flanagan

formally Main Street, Newbridge, Kildare

Suddenly in Boston USA, son of Tom and the late May Flanagan. Beloved husband of Sheila and loving father to Seán, Stephen and Deirdre. He will be sadly missed by his father Tom, sisters Mary & Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Funeral will take place in Boston, USA.



The death has occurred of Noeleen McCarthy (née Dolan)

Fernhill, Arklow, Wicklow / Curragh, Kildare

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family & in the tender care of Asgard Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Callaghan, devoted mother of Mary, Paul, Elaine & little angel Cal & much loved sister of Chrissie, Ann, Mary & the late Betty, Mikey, Danny, Paddy & Johnny. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, Elaine’s partner Chris, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with government guidelines, Noeleen’s funeral will take place in private. If you wish you may join in the celebration of her funeral Mass at 10 o’clock on Saturday morning, via the Arklow Parish Webcam, after which Noeleen will be reunited with her little angel Cal at St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, walking via Fernhill. Messages of condolence & support may be expressed in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Arklow Alzheimer’s Support Group, collection boxes provided.

www.arklowparish.ie/webcam/



The death has occurred of Kevin Deering

Geraldine, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving nephews Graham and Jonathan, nieces Ciara and Brenda, brother-in-law Liam, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday morning in St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade. (Limited to 35 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' below.