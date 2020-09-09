Council in talks with market traders over new pedestrianised area of Kildare town

PHOTOS BY AISHLING CONWAY

Traders continuing a centuries-old weekly market in Kildare town are liaising with Kildare County Council over a new experimental design of the Market Square.

Some stall owners were surprised when they saw that dozens of parking spaces had been removed as part of a new pedestrianised layout to create a social distancing civic space in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

However, after discussions on the issue, it has been agreed to open dialogue between the council and representatives of the weekly stall owners.



The new design will be in operation for several months and a decision will then be made on the future of the project.

Last month, Kildare town received €1.75m towards the preparation of plans for the redesign of the Market Square and for a pedestrian link from Kildare Village to the town centre to help to attract more visitors to the town. The Irish Organisation for Market and Street Traders (IOMST) said it is liaising with the Council on the pilot project.

According to historical records, an official weekly Thursday market was authorised by Henry VIII in the Charter of Kildare of 1515.



IOMST Director Greg Quinn told the Leader: “We are currently liaising with and advising Kildare County Council in relation to options available for the potential redevelopment of the Market Square in Kildare town.

“This process, we hope, should result in an improvement in the trading area and conditions for the traders with the town also benefiting from a more attractive and usable public amenity space.

“We are consulting our members throughout the process and will be ensuring that any input and concerns they have will be relayed to the council so as to ensure that a satisfactory result that benefits all parties involved is achieved.”

The pedestrianised area has been filled with street furniture and planters with flowers in recent days.

Local politician Cllr Suzanne Doyle said the project is being trialled over the coming months and is intended to create a civic space to attract local residents and visitors and is based on similar models in tourist towns like Westport.

“We want to develop the town as a key tourist destination and attract more visitors such as the five million shoppers who come to Kildare Village every year.

“I acknowledge it's experimental and it's a big change for a lot of people who may be used to parking in the middle of the town.

“But I would ask people to give it a chance and see the potential a space like this can have for visitors and community integration. “