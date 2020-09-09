NEW: Work begins to develop one of Kildare's smallest shops

Work has begun on the site of one of the best-known shops in Newbridge.

The Nook on Station Road was a landmark in the town and had many loyal customers from schoolchildren buying sweets to train commuters to pensioners getting quick groceries.

It closed two years after around 30 years in business.

However work has now been started on a new two-storey shop and deli on the site.

Approval has also been granted for the demolition of the former shop.

The new development will also include a staff rest area, staff toilet and storage area on the first floor.

In addition, there will be five parking spaces allocated.

Many tributes were paid to the shop when it closed in May 2018.

Some customers remembered that it stayed open during the snow blizzards of Storm Emma two months previously in March and supplied local people with vital supplies such as bread and milk.

A message on the shop's Facebook Page at the time of the closure thanked customers and staff and expressed appreciation for farewell gifts.